Croatia, Bulgaria, Hong Kong and Taiwan have been added to the green list in the latest review of the government’s traffic light system for international travel.Four destinations were upgraded, while two countries and territories dropped down to amber, including tourist darlings the Balearic Islands plus the British Virgin Islands.The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, announced the updated lists in the Department for Transport’s latest reshuffle on 14 July, a day earlier than anticipated.While Bulgaria and Hong Kong went straight to green, Croatia and Taiwan have been placed on the green watchlist instead – meaning they’re at risk of being downgraded...