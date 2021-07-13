Teaching NeuroImages: Parkinsonism Presenting With Watershed Pattern Lesions
A 47-year-old man presented to clinic with progressive right-hand bradykinesia and shuffling gait for 8 months. He was diagnosed with parkinsonism. Brain MRI demonstrated diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI)–hyperintense signal involving bilateral corona radiate (figure 1) and T2-weighted MRI showed white matter changes (figure 2). Colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) gene sequencing revealed the pathogenic variant c.2381T>C(p.Ile794Thr), confirming the diagnosis of hereditary diffuse leukoencephalopathy with spheroids.1 The patient was treated with levodopa and selegiline with minimal response.2.n.neurology.org
