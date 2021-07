After a halt of almost two years, finally, Nagesh Kuknoor’s much-awaited second installment of “City of Dreams”’is out. With the first part wrapping up in 2019, “City of Dreams” Season 2 has made a fresh entry on Hotstar, picking up the storyline from the climax of chapter 1. Poornima Gaikwad is all set to acquire the throne of Maharastra’s next Chief Minister. While her journey will not be so easy. If you want to enjoy the ultimate story of politics, rebellion, and losses in “City of Dreams” Season 2, make sure to check out the complete article.