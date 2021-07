The word of the day (and every day pretty much since last March) is pivot and many a business has done just that in order to find new and innovative ways to stay connected with consumers. Take for example East 33, one of Australia’s largest distributors of premium Sydney Rock oysters, sourced from a collection of family-run producers in the Great Lakes region of the NSW mid-north coast. This bounty of bivalves are usually supplied by East 33 to the swankiest fine dining establishments in the Harbour City, but while many of its usual restaurant punters were locked down last year, the company decided to take out the middlemen by supplying freshly shucked oysters direct to hungry Sydneysiders.