Malik Full Movie Watch Online Free | Fahadh Faasil On Prime Video

Ikkat is an upcoming Kannada movie that is directing going to take place on the digital platform. Yes, you read it right that the movie is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video that is one of the most prominent and trending platforms which is bringing new and blockbuster movies and show for its users. The platform is gaining its users day by day. This time, the platform is coming up with an amazing and brilliant movie “Ikkat” that is containing interesting and relatable content. The movie is scheduled to be released on 21 July 2021. So, here we have all the details about the movie.