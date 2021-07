Netflix’s latest tattoo cover-up series, “Tattoo Redo” has officially landed. The show has added a new flavor to the Netflix library of TV reality titles. “Tattoo Redo” has officially debuted on Netflix on July 28, 2021, and it has got some mind-boggling reviews. With the entry of the top reality show, “Tattoo Redo” Season 1, the fans are curious to get some details on the next season. So, will there be a sequel for the makeover reality drama show? Here is all you need to know.