After Branson flight, Virgin Galactic slumps on stock sale

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirgin Galactic's shares have turned sharply lower after the spaceflight company said it’s made arrangements to sell up to $500 million in stock. The disclosure comes a day after founder Richard Branson briefly rocketed into space aboard Virgin’s winged space plane for the first time in what was the company’s highest-profile flight yet as it looks to begin taking up customers next year. Trading in the stock was briefly halted shortly after the stock market opened. It ended the day down more than 17%. But it is still up 71.5% so far this year.

Why Virgin Galactic Stock Dropped Again Today

Space tourism pioneer Virgin Galactic's (NYSE:SPCE) stock closed Friday down another 4%, after falling nearly twice that on Thursday. Yesterday, if you recall, Virgin Galactic struggled to overcome the weight of a pair of negative news items. A curiously worded employment status update from the company's now-former flight test director Mark Stucky advised future employers that he is no longer working with Virgin Galactic, and that he did not leave "on [his] own timeline."

