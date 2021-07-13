Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Re-Pete: Alonso steals spotlight from Shohei, Story

By Troy Renck
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZIgb7_0av1Ichm00

DENVER — There were many delicious moments Monday night in the Home Run Derby — baseball's version of a strongman contest.

In fact, the best ones did not feature the winners. Among those was the Rockies' Trevor Story reaching the semifinals, belting a 518-foot home run and bathing in multiple standing ovations.

Or Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani engaging in a match that needed an octagon, going into triple overtime before the Washington Nationals slugger eliminated the crowd favorite.

Sitting with Woody Paige, getting regaled by his stories, made it even more interesting, from the one-liners to the plot lines. It brought back memories of working together on deadline at The Denver Post.

The best story of Monday — and that's hard to fathom given the display cancer survivor Trey Mancini staged — was a Re-Pete. No one enjoyed, reviled, bopped and danced through this competition like the Mets first baseman Pete Alsono. He owns back-to-back HR Derby titles. There was no competition last season, and Alonso bottled up that energy and exploded like a Red Bull. Or more like a Polar Bear.

That is his nickname. It could be Dancing Bear or just That Dude. Alonso told me before the game that his strategy was simple.

"Let it Eat!" he barked.

His attitude and enthusiasm for this event is contagious. With Ohtani and Story attracting eyeballs, Alonso won over the crowd with 35 home runs in the first round. He punctuated it with a "Let's [bleeping] go!" He was made for this event. The fact that he digs fishing and hiking in Colorado made it all the more fitting.

Daydream Rockies fans and imagine Alonso manning first base for the Rockies. His BP would be worth the price of admission.

With Mancini posting a healthy 22 in the finals, Alonso had a mountain to climb. He wasn't in Crocs at the base of Long's Peak. But it was a challenge for a man of normal strength.

Alonso reached 12 with 36 seconds remaining before bonus time. At that point, he had 63 home runs in the contest. He entered with 17 in the extra period. It was 8:44 p.m. local time. He starting gyrating and demolishing baseballs. He walked it off to fireworks and "I Love It" blaring through a sold out Coors Field.

Alonso finished with more than 70 home runs.

"I feel like I am the best power hitter," Alonso said on the field.

Nothing he did Monday changed that notion. He finished with a 520 foot home run, longest of the night and in the Statcast era.

None left the stadium or broke windshields in the parking lot. But several dropped jaws.

The event was entertaining for the flex and the upsets. Ohtani went homerless in his first 16 swings and then had five swings to knock out Soto in overtime, but failed to do so. The 22-year-old Sota advanced. And as impressive as he was, he proved no match for Alonso.

Story made good to put on a great show. His 518-foot blast left was silly. He received a boost from former teammate Nolan Arenado during one timeout, enjoying the exchange.

Yes, this event is manufactured and maybe a little goofy, but after a year without crowds in a sterile existence of Zooms, no one left unhappy. Especially not the Polar Bear who danced his way into the Mile High City's hearts.

"I love this," Alonso said earlier in the day. "I believe my experience will work to my advantage."

Re-Pete.

Comments / 0

Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Paige
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Paige
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Juan Soto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#Washington Nationals#The Denver Post#Mets#Hr Derby#Dancing Bear#Bp#Coors Field#The Polar Bear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Pete Alonso cruises to 2nd straight Home Run Derby win as exhausted Shohei Ohtani bows out early

Baseball was ready for Sho-time at Coors Field on Monday. But for the second straight Home Run Derby, it was the Pete Alonso show — in a big way. The New York Mets slugger cruised through the first two rounds of Denver's Home Run Derby and outslugged Trey Mancini in the final to claim his second straight crown after winning the event in 2019. With the victory, he earned a $1 million paycheck, better than his $677,000 salary with the Mets this season.
MLBcbslocal.com

Baseball Report: Pete Alonso Repeats In Record-Breaking Home Run Derby

(CBS Denver) — It’s officially the slowest sports day of the year. And while the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game have no bearing on the standings, both make for fun viewing in the absence of real games. This week’s Baseball Report looks at the Home Run Derby results, Shohei...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Pete Alonso defends HR Derby title, beats Trey Mancini in finals

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso rallied in the final round to successfully defend his Home Run Derby crown with a 23-22 win over Baltimore's Trey Mancini at Coors Field in Denver on Monday night. Mancini, the feel-good story of the event, made a memorable run to the final but...
MLBBakersfield Californian

Pete Alonso dominates Home Run Derby for second straight win

Nearly every pitch Mets bench coach Dave Jauss threw was in Pete Alonso’s wheelhouse, and the duo made light work of the Home Run Derby for Alonso’s second straight win. Nobody was having more fun than Alonso, who knocked off Salvador Perez, Juan Soto and Trey Mancini to defend his title from 2019.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Alonso Re-Petes as Home Run Derby Champ

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Pete Alonso had to wait two years to defend his Home Run...
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

It's Shohei Ohtani's show as Angels defeat Rockies

Shohei Ohtani gave up one run in seven innings on the mound, and had an RBI single, scored a run and stole a base while leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif. Ohtani's only blemish came on a...
MLBSportsGrid

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Monday 7/26/21

We have limited pitching options on Monday’s smaller slate, but on the flip side, that gives us a plethora of offenses to choose from. Nine different teams have an implied total above 4.50 runs tonight. Our daily helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel’s main slate and help give...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

He’s Back - Eloy Jimenez Returns to White Sox

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Eloy Jimenez made a major impact when he debuted with the White...
MLBMLB

Re-Pete! Alonso bops to HR Derby history

DENVER -- Pete Alonso believes he’s the best power hitter in the game. After watching Monday night’s Home Run Derby, it’s hard to argue. The Mets slugger successfully defended his 2019 crown -- there was no event in 2020 due to the pandemic -- by topping Trey Mancini of the Orioles in the final round, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes (2013-14) as the only back-to-back Derby champs in history.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Ohtani goes 7, hits RBI single as Angels top Rockies 6-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani pitched seven strong innings and hit an early RBI single as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Colorado Rockies 6-2 on Monday night. In his 15th pitching start of the season and second since the All-Star break, Ohtani (5-1) gave up one run and five hits with five strikeouts. He has allowed a combined one run in two pitching appearances since participating in the Home Run Derby and starting on the mound in the All-Star Game at Colorado this month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy