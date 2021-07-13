Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Asia shares track Wall Street higher as investors await earnings

By Julie Zhu
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fgfVX_0av1IawK00

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian shares climbed in early trade on Tuesday after Wall Street hit record highs overnight, as investors awaited the second-quarter earnings season and a batch of economic data, including key U.S. inflation figures later in the day.

Investors are bracing for an eventful week which will include the start of the U.S. earnings season, inflation data from several countries and a testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The testimony will be scrutinised for any clues on the timing of potential U.S. tapering.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5%, tracking a Wall Street rally overnight. The index is down 3.1% so far this month.

Australian shares were up 0.49%, while Japan’s Nikkei stock index rose 0.79%.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.1%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.65%.

Overnight, Wall Street’s main indexes closed at their highest levels ever, lifted by Tesla and bank stocks. Tesla rallied over 4% and was the top contributor to gains in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

CEO Elon Musk insisted in court on Monday he does not control Tesla, and he said he did not enjoy being the electric vehicle company’s chief executive as he took the stand to defend the company’s 2016 acquisition of SolarCity.

The S&P 500 banks index climbed 1.3% ahead of quarterly earnings reports this week from major banks. JPMorgan Chase rose over 1% and Goldman Sachs rallied more than 2%, fuelling the Dow’s gains.

“Financials have been unloved for the best part of two months as yield curves have flattened and reflation bets unwound. With earnings season upon us and U.S. (10-year) yields now looking like they may have found a bottom, we could see some rotation back into banks,” said ANZ analysts in a note.

The next question is whether company earnings will support Wall Street’s run higher.

S&P 500 companies’ earnings per share for the June quarter are expected to rise 66%%, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and other big banks kick off results from Tuesday.

U.S. inflation data on Tuesday will also be in particular focus as investors try to gauge whether recent price pressures in the world’s largest economy persist.

Concerns that climbing cases of the Delta variant around the world could derail a global economic recovery have fuelled appetite for safe-haven U.S. Treasuries. The benchmark U.S. 10-year bond yield fell last week to a five-month low of 1.25%.

While markets have since stabilised, yields are not far off 4-1/2 month lows at 1.3695%.

In currency markets, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was last down at 92.214, after touching a three-month top of 92.844 last week.

U.S. crude ticked up 0.3% to $74.32 a barrel. Brent crude rose to $75.37 per barrel.

Gold was slightly higher. Spot gold was traded at $1807.35 per ounce.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
183K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Wall Street#Nikkei#Asian#Federal Reserve Chair#Msci#Asia Pacific#Australian#Csi300#Hang Seng#Solarcity#Jpmorgan Chase#Dow#Anz#Ibes#Bank Of America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
Economytheedgemarkets.com

China stocks tumble in ‘panic selling’ amid broad crackdown

(July 26): A selloff in Chinese private education companies sent shock waves through the equity market Monday, as investors scrambled to price in the growing risks from an intensifying crackdown by Beijing on some of the nation’s industries. Stocks slumped on the mainland and in Hong Kong, with the benchmark...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks sidelined as funds flock to Wall St

SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Asian shares struggled to rally on Monday as super-strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets and into Wall Street, where records were falling almost daily. More than one third of S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, headlined by...
StocksDailyFx

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 await an action-packed week that could stoke volatility. Aside from the July FOMC rate decision, earnings from Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google top the list of event risk. What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?. Dow Jones,...
StocksBarron's

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher With Eyes On US Fed

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday in cautious trade ahead of the results of the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.13 percent, or 34.94 points, at 27,868.23 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.44 percent, or 8.39 points, to 1,934.01.
MarketsPosted by
The Associated Press

Global markets sink ahead of Fed update on economy

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets declined Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve report for an update on when U.S. stimulus might start winding down. London and Frankfurt opened lower while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Tokyo advanced. On Monday, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks rise on GDP data, Wall Street gains

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, helped by solid domestic economic data and overnight gains on Wall Street. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 27.10 points, or 0.84%, to 3,252.07 as of 01:44 GMT. ** Among heavyweights, Samsung Electronics rose 0.25% and peer SK Hynix rose 1.28%, while LG Chem gained 2.08% and Naver advanced 1.33%. ** South Korea's economy expanded at the fastest annual pace in a decade in the second quarter, thanks to a pick-up in private consumption, though a resurgence of COVID-19 casts doubt over the outlook for the rest of the year. ** U.S. stocks touched record highs in choppy trade on Monday and the dollar weakened, as focus turned to this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting. ** There is a bullish sentiment coming from GDP data as well as upbeat U.S. markets, even as the outbreak is a concern, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 111.0 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,150.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.43% higher than its previous close at 1,155.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,149.4 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,149.6. ** The KOSPI has risen 13.18% so far this year, but lost 0.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** Around 404.08 million shares were traded on the KOSPI. Of the total traded issues of 915, the number of advancing shares was 613. ** The won has lost 5.5% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 points to 110.32. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.9 basis points to 1.389%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.2 basis points to 1.875%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
Stockswcn247.com

Asian stock markets mixed after Wall Street rises to record

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed as investors look ahead to a Federal Reserve report for an update on when U.S. stimulus might start winding down. Hong Kong declined while Tokyo and Shanghai advanced. U.S. futures edged lower while oil prices advanced. On Monday, the benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.2%, shrugging off concern about the spread of the coronavirus's more contagious delta variant. Investors are waiting for the Fed's update on the economy and interest rate plans. U.S.-traded Chinese stocks fell after Beijing announced new enforcement measures on technology, real estate and for-profit education.
StocksBusiness Insider

CAC 40 Slides On China Tech Selling

(RTTNews) - French stocks retreated on Tuesday as deeper losses in Chinese and Hong Kong shares weighed on investors' appetite for risk. Asian stocks hit their lowest this year as investors fled Chinese tech stocks, bonds and currencies amid concerns over Beijing's sweeping crackdown on companies ranging from education firms to the technology sector.
EconomyMetro International

China jitters pull Asian stocks to seven-month low

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asia’s stock markets fell to fresh troughs on Tuesday led by a third straight session of heavy selling in Chinese internet giants, while bond and currency markets traded on edge ahead of the Federal Reserve policy meeting. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

TRATON earnings preview: what Wall Street is expecting

On July 28, TRATON is presenting Q2 earnings. Analysts expect earnings per share of €0.754. Watch TRATON stock price in real-time on Markets Insider here. TRATON will release figures for Q2 on July 28. 4 analysts are predicting earnings of €0.754 per share as opposed to losses of €0.576 per...
StocksPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stocks pull back in early trading following drops in China

Stocks are opening lower Tuesday on Wall Street as investors turn cautious after U.S. markets hit their latest record highs. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%, and the Dow Jones Industrials gave back 0.7%. The declines follow more drops in China, where a regulatory clampdown on various companies is spooking investors. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 4.2%, and the Shanghai Composite lost 2.5%.
Stockswww.kiplinger.com

Stock Market Today: COVID, China Rattle the Rally

A second day of global fears over China's regulatory crackdown, as well as rising COVID concerns back home, were enough to knock U.S. stocks off their lofty perch Tuesday. Rattling domestic stocks today were reports that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were prepared to suggest that Americans in COVID hot spots wear masks indoors to combat the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant.
StocksInternational Business Times

Global Stocks Retreat Ahead Of Fed, Tech Earnings

US and European stock markets pulled back on Tuesday ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting and earnings reports by top tech firms. Analysts attributed the US retreat to profit taking after prices surged in recent days. Meanwhile, Hong Kong led a sell-off across most Asian stock markets, extending the...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Asia stocks hit 2021 lows as China skids, funds favour Wall Street

SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Asian shares skidded to their lows for this year on Monday as concerns over tightening regulations upended Chinese equities and strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets into Wall Street. Chinese blue chips .CSI300 shed 4.4% to their lowest since December, in...
StocksCNBC

European stocks close slightly lower as investors watch corporate earnings, Covid cases

Earnings season continued to gather steam Monday, with Michelin, Faurecia, Ryanair and Philips all reporting. German business sentiment fell unexpectedly in July, the Ifo Institute's monthly survey showed Monday, as supply chain constraints and rising Covid-19 infections dampened recent optimism. European stocks closed slightly lower on Monday, tracking lackluster global...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar, yen rise as risk sentiment declines ahead of Fed

* Surge in Delta variant, drop in Chinese stocks sour market mood * Aussie in doldrums as local cases rise despite broad lockdown * Bitcoin eyes $40,000 after report Amazon to accept it as payment By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - The safe-harbour yen and dollar started the week firmer against riskier currencies like the Aussie as rising COVID-19 cases and a decline in Asian equities set a cautious tone ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting this week. The yen rose about 0.5% to 81.08 per Australian dollar on Monday, while the dollar gained 0.2% to $0.7351 per Aussie, approaching an almost eight-month high of $0.72895 reached last week. Against the dollar, the yen added 0.2% to 110.32, helped by a decline in U.S. Treasury yields. The euro rose 0.1% to $1.17795, stabilizing after its drop last week to the lowest since early April at $1.1752. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, slipped slightly to 92.833 due to pressure from the euro and yen, but was still close to last week's 3-1/2-month high of 93.194. It has gained nearly 4% from a recent low on May 25 as an improving U.S. economy bolstered the outlook for the Fed to start paring asset purchases as early as this year. Commonwealth Bank of Australia projects the dollar can continue to strengthen this week on the possibility of the Fed moving a step closer to tapering at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. "We expect the FOMC to drop 'substantial' from 'substantial further progress'," in its guidance on the necessary conditions for the labour market before removing monetary support, CBA strategist Joseph Capurso wrote in a client note. "Removing 'substantial' will signal the FOMC believes it will soon be appropriate to taper asset purchases," setting up a possible announcement of a taper in September, he said. The risk to such an outlook is the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States, coming after the Fed at its last meeting on June 16 dropped a reference to the coronavirus as a drag on the economy. "Overall, the Fed is expected to hold a rather neutral stance before the Jackson Hole symposium in late August, while risks are biased to dovish side given the Delta variant spread," Mizuho Bank strategist Ken Cheung wrote in a report. The dollar index eked out a 0.2% gain last week, benefiting from a safe-haven bid on fears a surge in infections of the fast-spreading Delta variant could derail the global recovery, but paring those gains as strong U.S. earnings lifted stocks to record highs. The risks from the Delta variant continue to rise globally, with top infectious disease official Anthony Fauci saying some Americans may need booster shots amid new mask mandates and a surge in new cases. China reported its highest number of cases since the end of January, while new infections have also spiked in Japan, where Tokyo is currently hosting the Olympics. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales, home to Sydney, reported a rise in new COVID-19 cases on Monday despite a weeks-long stay-at-home order. Meanwhile, MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks excluding Japan sank 2% on Monday, as Chinese blue chips slumped 3.8%. However, cryptocurrencies were buoyed on Monday after London's City A.M. newspaper cited an un-named "insider" on the weekend as saying that Amazon is looking to accept bitcoin payments by year-end. The report followed Twitter boss Jack Dorsey's comment on Friday that the digital currency is a "big part" of the social-media firm's future. Bitcoin extended its gains from near $29,000 last week to push back to the cusp of $40,000 on Monday for the first time since mid-June. It last traded about 8.5% higher at $38,455. Smaller rival ether was last up 6.8% at $2,344.08, recovering from as low as $1,717.17 last week. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0605 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1781 $1.1769 +0.11% -3.57% +1.1785 +1.1764 Dollar/Yen 110.3150 110.5500 -0.25% +6.76% +110.5750 +110.2700 Euro/Yen.
Marketskitco.com

Gold gains on weaker dollar, stocks ahead of Fed meeting

* China's net gold imports via Hong Kong rebound in June. July 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Monday as a softer dollar and a pullback in global equities lifted demand for the safe-haven metal, while investors awaited the Federal Reserve meeting for policy cues. Spot gold was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy