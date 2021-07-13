Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Aptiv, Lear join Mexico's effort to ramp up vaccinations at border

By Jose Luis Gonzalez
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago

CIUDAD JUAREZ (Reuters) - Auto part suppliers Aptiv PLC and Lear Corp turned their plants and parking lots in the northern Mexico border city of Ciudad Juarez into COVID-19 vaccination centers on Monday, ushering in hundreds of workers from companies across the city to get shots.

Mexico is ramping up inoculations in the country’s north for people aged 18 and older after months of restrictions on border crossings into the United States amid concerns over local infection rates.

Ciudad Juarez was a hotspot of infection early in the pandemic, prompting worries that the coronavirus was spreading within the city’s numerous factories, including many plants that serve the U.S. autos sector.

Within the first few months of the pandemic, some 20 workers died from the coronavirus at a single Lear plant.

The company, which makes trim seat covers for Mercedes-Benz and Ford, on Monday set up rows of chairs inside one of its plants to begin vaccinating 20,000 workers, their families and members of the public.

Aptiv, an auto technology supplier, began vaccinations in one of its parking lots, sending health workers onto commuter buses to give the jabs to workers from Aptiv and other companies, row by row. The effort is intended to reach 50,000 people.

Both Lear and Aptiv said the vaccinations, with shots from Pfizer, were not required for their workers but highly recommended.

“We’re doing our part with the government to help bring health and some normality back to our community, and open the border,” said Vanya Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for Aptiv.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
183K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Vaccinations#Lear Corp#Mercedes Benz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Mexican fuel cargo for Cuba is sovereign decision, president says

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico’s president on Tuesday asserted his country’s right to send fuel to Cuba and said U.S. sanctions on the island were “inhumane,” after a diesel cargo shipped by Mexico’s state-run oil company Petroleos Mexicanos arrived in Cuba’s Havana port. Mexico's left-leaning President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has...
Public HealthMidland Reporter-Telegram

Mexico's most ardent anti-masker is ill with COVID-19

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican politician whose steadfast refusal to wear a face mask has interfered with official events during the pandemic confirmed Monday that he is ill with COVID-19. Gerardo Fernandez Noroña has long been known as the colorful stuntman of Mexican politics, staging lone protests and getting in heated arguments with officials.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Gas lobbyists ramp up efforts as EU mulls sustainability label

LONDON (Reuters) - Gas industry lobbyists have stepped up meetings with European Union policymakers amid a political tussle on whether to badge the fuel as sustainable, analysis from campaign group Reclaim Finance showed. Gas-related lobbyists held 323 meetings between January 2020 and May 2021, the NGO said in a report,...
Public HealthKVIA

Fully vaccinated can cross Canadian border starting Aug. 9; no word yet on Mexico

TORONTO, Canada — Canada will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7. Canadian officials say the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Mexican president says wants state to supply 54% of power market

MEXICO CITY, July 14 (Reuters) - Mexico will propose that state-run power utility the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) will supply 54% of the market under a planned reform of the sector, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday. “It’s not displacing the private sector, it’s creating order,” he...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, Experts Warn

The Delta variant has brought on a new surge of COVID cases in the U.S. Overall cases in the country have increased by nearly 50 percent in the last week, with more than 80 percent of these new cases being caused by infections with the variant, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But some states are experiencing higher infection rates than others, which means you should travel with caution.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Thai banks to suspend debt repayments for some hit by virus curbs

BANGKOK, July 15 (Reuters) - Thailand’s banks agreed to suspend debt repayments for two months for debtors affected by government coronavirus containment measures, the central bank said on Thursday, as the Southeast Asian country combats its worst COVID-19 outbreak. The assistance from July will be for retail debtors and smaller...
Newsweek

Colombian COVID Variant Spreading in Areas of Florida

Another variant of the coronavirus is present in Florida, where medical professionals are already struggling with a spike in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta Variant. The B.1.621 variant, which is being commonly referred to as the Colombian Variant, is responsible for 10 percent of COVID patients at one Miami hospital, according to a health official's report on Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy