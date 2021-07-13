Boca Raton doctor who filed over $17M in fake insurance claims heads to prison

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A local doctor who filed more than $17 million in false insurance claims is on his way to prison. Dr. Max Citrin, who runs a medical practice in Boca Raton, pled guilty Monday to four counts of false and fraudulent insurance fraud from 2015 to 2018, the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office announced. He had collected over $2.4 million from Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana.