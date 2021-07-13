Cancel
China’s Exports Climb Almost 20% in June in Yuan Terms

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- China’s exports in yuan terms grew at a faster pace in June than the previous month, helping to underpin the economy’s recovery. Exports rose 19.9% from a year ago, according to Bloomberg calculations based on official data, up from 18.1% in May. That was higher than the median estimate of 15.1% in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Growth in imports in yuan slowed to 26.1% in June from 39.5% in the previous month.

European Stock Futures Lower After China's Latest Attack on Tech

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open lower Monday, after a negative lead from Asia that reflected dismay at China's latest move against technology companies. At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.4% lower, CAC 40 futures in France dropped 0.4% and...
EconomyForexTV.com

China's Industrial Profits Growth Moderates In June

China’s industrial profits growth moderated in June, data from the National Bureau of Statistics revealed on Tuesday. Industrial profits increased notably by 20 percent on a yearly basis in June, but this was slower than the 36.4 percent growth posted in May. The statistical office said high commodity prices continue...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Futures fall as regulatory woes hammer Chinese stocks

(Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pulled back from record highs on Monday as locally listed Chinese firms tumbled on tighter regulations in the mainland, souring sentiment at the start of a week packed with tech earnings. China last week announced sweeping new rules on private tutoring and online education...
BusinessForexTV.com

Hong Kong Exports Increases In June

Hong Kong’s merchandise exports accelerated in June, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday. Exports rose 33.0 percent year-on-year in June, following a 24.0 percent increase in May. Imports gained 31.9 percent annually in June, following a 26.5 percent increase in the previous month. The trade deficit...
Japaninvesting.com

China Crackdown Sinks Asia

The weekend was dominated by China’s announcements of a crackdown on Tencent Music (NYSE:TME), and more importantly, its intention to all but end China’s multi-billion-dollar student tuition industry as we know it. Although early Asian markets followed Wall Street higher, once mainland exchanges opened and stocks there entered a free-fall, regional markets have mostly followed suit.
Economyinvesting.com

Marketmind: A China crackdown

A look at the day ahead from Saikat Chatterjee. World stocks snapped a four-day rising streak on Monday as a widening crackdown on some parts of the world’s second biggest economy by regulators sent shudders through global markets. Education stocks tumbled as Beijing's crackdown on for-profit tutoring sent blue-chip Chinese...
EconomyForexTV.com

Singapore Industrial Production Rises In June

Singapore’s industrial production increased in June, data from the Economic Development Board showed on Monday. Industrial output grew 27.5 percent year-on-year in June, following a 27.0 percent rise in May. Production was forecast to increase 26.8 percent. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, industrial production gained 24.8 percent yearly in June, after a...
Economyetftrends.com

Eight Themes for China’s Near-Term Growth

We recently spoke with portfolio manager Jeff Jiangfeng Li from EFG Asset Management on our China of Tomorrow podcast. Jeff currently manages a China equity fund and a global equity fund. Trained as an engineer, his team manages funds as active fundamental managers, with quantitative guardrails for risk management. Jeff...
Chinaaustinnews.net

China's 2021 box office total hits 30 bln yuan

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- China's 2021 box office revenue topped 30 billion yuan (about 4.64 billion U.S. dollars) as of Saturday. The milestone this year was reached more than a month later than in 2019, when the same figure was hit on June 22, according to data by box office tracker Maoyan.
Economybirminghamnews.net

China's bond market issuances hit 4.9 trln yuan in June

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Bond issuances in China totaled 4.9 trillion yuan (about 757.93 billion U.S. dollars) in June, data from the central bank shows. Treasury bond issuances amounted to 476.41 billion yuan, while local government bond issuances stood at 794.87 billion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.
EconomyNBC Philadelphia

China's Digital Yuan Could Pose Challenges to the U.S. Dollar

China is beating the U.S. when it comes to innovation in online money, posing challenges to the U.S. dollar's status as the de facto monetary reserve. Nearly 80 countries — including China and the U.S. — are in the process of developing a CBDC, or Central Bank Digital Currency. It's a form of money that's regulated but exists entirely online. China has already launched its digital yuan to more than a million Chinese citizens, while the U.S. is still largely focused on research.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan basket index hits fresh 5-year high

SHANGHAI, July 22 (Reuters) - China’s central bank on Thursday set its official yuan midpoint at the firmest level in a week, lifting its value against its major trading partners to a new more than five-year high. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4651 yuan per...
EconomyICIS Chemical Business

Japan's June chemical exports rise by 39.6%, total exports up 48.6%

SINGGAPORE (ICIS)--Japan's chemical exports surged by 39.6% year on year to yen (Y) 885.2bn in June, supporting the overall rise in shipments abroad, official data showed on Wednesday. Exports of organic chemicals rose by 40.9% year on year to Y159.7bn in June while shipments of plastic materials abroad rose by...
EconomyUS News and World Report

Central Banks Will Accelerate Rise of China's Yuan, Global Survey Shows

LONDON (Reuters) -The Chinese yuan is on course to become a much more influential part of the global financial system with almost a third of central banks planning to add the currency to their reserve assets, a closely-followed survey showed on Wednesday. The Global Public Investor survey https://www.omfif.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/GPI-2021.pdf, published annually...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Japan's exports jump on solid U.S., China demand

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s exports jumped in June led by U.S. demand for cars and China-bound shipments of chip-making equipment, supporting hopes for an export-led recovery in the world’s third-largest economy. Exports rose 48.6% in June from a year earlier, the fourth straight month of double-digit gains, although growth was largely...
Energy Industryhydrocarbonprocessing.com

China's June diesel exports rebound amid record refinery output

China's June diesel exports rebounded from May and more than doubled from the same period last year, as refiners shipped out more surplus barrels amid record refinery production. Diesel shipments last month reached 2.36 million tons, versus 1.68 million tons in May and 1.04 million tons in June 2020, data...
Economynfcw.com

People’s Bank of China issues digital yuan trial progress report

Nearly 21m (20.87m) personal and 3.51m corporate digital yuan wallets have so far been issued during China’s ongoing trials of its central bank digital currency (CBDC), the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has revealed. To date, the digital currency — also known as e-CNY — has been used to make...

