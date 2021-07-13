China’s Exports Climb Almost 20% in June in Yuan Terms
(Bloomberg) -- China’s exports in yuan terms grew at a faster pace in June than the previous month, helping to underpin the economy’s recovery. Exports rose 19.9% from a year ago, according to Bloomberg calculations based on official data, up from 18.1% in May. That was higher than the median estimate of 15.1% in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Growth in imports in yuan slowed to 26.1% in June from 39.5% in the previous month.ng.investing.com
