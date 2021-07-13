Cancel
Business

UMAX GROUP CORP. - Future Business Focus Finalized

austinnews.net
 15 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2021 / UMAX Group Corp. (OTC PINK:UMAX), a Nevada corporation, would like to provide an update on the future direction of the Company and its primary business focus. The Company now has three wholly-owned subsidiaries which are:. Home Foam Corporation, a Nevada...

BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Lucid Motors And Churchill Capital Corp IV Close Business Combination

NEWARK, Calif. and NEW YORK, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Capital Corp IV ("Churchill IV" or "CCIV") (CCIV) - Get Report, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, and Lucid Motors today announced the completion of their business combination, taking public a company that is setting new standards with its advanced luxury EVs.
Florida, NYTimes Union

Kane-Miller Corp. Certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

SARASOTA, Fla. (PRWEB) July 16, 2021. Kane-Miller Corp. is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the WBEC Florida, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). President and Chair Betsy Kane-Hartnett says, “We are so proud to have earned the WBENC...
Electronicsaustinnews.net

Galaxy Next Generation to Highlight its G2 Visual Alerts at ISC West Tradeshow

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ('Galaxy' or the 'Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, today announced its participation as an exhibitor at ISC West 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, 'We are excited...
Businessaustinnews.net

Snowline Gold Announces Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (CSE:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the 'Company' or 'Snowline') is pleased to announce Crescat Capital LLC ('Crescat') as a strategic investor in the Company as part of a C$1,000,000 non-brokered private placement of units ('Units') issued by Snowline. The proceeds of the offering will be used to advance the Ursa gold and base metals project, and fund a future 1,500 metre diamond drill programme.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Square to create new bitcoin-focused business

July 15 (Reuters) - Fintech company Square Inc (SQ.N) is creating a new business focused on bitcoin , Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey said in a tweet on Thursday. The new company will focus on building an open developer platform with the goal of making it easy to create decentralized financial services. (https://bit.ly/3wJcFuv)
Musicaustinnews.net

QRS Music Technologies, Inc. Announces Shareholder Update

The company filed its application with the OTC Markets to become a Pink Sheets reporting company. SENECA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / QRS Music Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:QRSM), a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of audio, digital and multimedia products, music content, piano technologies, Story & Clark pianos, and other digital audio accessories, is pleased to release the following Shareholder Update.
Economyaustinnews.net

Vitana-X Begins Preparations to Enter the U.S. Market

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / VitanaX, Inc. (OTC PINK:VITX), a provider of comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health with a wellness network marketing program, is pleased to announce its commencement of preparations to enter the U.S. market. While it's been planned for a long time, the specific plans for the pre-launch in the U.S. are now starting.
Businessaustinnews.net

OrangeShine COO Discusses the Role of MarTech in Driving e-Commerce Business Performance

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / It is nearly impossible to imagine a world without brick-and-mortar stores, and while traditional retail is unlikely to become completely extinct over the next few years, a shift to digital transactions has been gathering speed for over a decade. Even before the global pandemic, the share of online sales was increasing steadily year after year, but the most recent public health crisis has accelerated the digital shift by five years, according to IBM estimates. In a recent report, a team of UBS analysts said, 'An enduring legacy of the pandemic is that online penetration rose sharply. We expect that it will continue to increase'. However, not all e-commerce operators benefited from this unique situation, nor is every online business slated for long-term success in the post-pandemic world, says Abir Alameddine, COO of US-based fashion wholesale platform OrangeShine.
Businessaustinnews.net

Cadillac Ventures Inc. Announces Share Consolidation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Cadillac Ventures Inc. ('Cadillac' or the 'Company') (TSXV:CDC) announces the consolidation, effective July 15, 2021, of its issued and outstanding common shares at a ratio of three (3) pre-consolidated shares to one (1) post-consolidation share (the 'Consolidation'). The purpose of the Consolidation is to facilitate the Company's ability to attract future financings, generate greater investor interest and improve trading liquidity.
Atlanta, GAaustinnews.net

RDE, Inc. Expands Relationship with Chef and Restaurateur Fabio Viviani

Looking to Further Develop Opportunities Based Upon Initial Success. ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / RDE, Inc. (OTCQB:RSTN) (the 'Company'), the owner and operator of Restaurant.com, the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand, is pleased to announce its plans to expand its relationship with celebrity chef and hospitality developer/restaurateur Fabio Viviani.
Austin, TXaustinnews.net

Legend Power Systems Adds Four New U.S.-Based ESCO Relationships

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Legend Power Systems® (TSX-V:LPS) and (OTCQB:LPSIF), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today announced several key developments with multiple U.S. - based energy service companies ('ESCO'). Legend Power has now established relationships with seven ESCOs with a combined annual ESCO service revenue approaching US$1 billion.
Medical & Biotechaustinnews.net

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting(R) Appoints Amos Hedt as Chief Business Strategy Officer

Well-established research professional with expertise in early-stage pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug development. Company driving advancement of proprietary image-guided alpha-particle radiotherapies designed to optimize treatment, improve efficacy, and minimize the toxicity associated with many other cancer drugs. CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ('Viewpoint'...
Medical & Biotechaustinnews.net

Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. Appoints John M. Farah Jr, Ph.D to Board of Directors Strategic Appointment to Assist in Pond Biotech Expansion

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2021 / Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (the 'Corporation' or 'Pond') (TSX.V:POND), (OTCQB:PNDHF) an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of climate change and nutrition, is pleased to announce John M. Farah Jr, Ph.D has been appointed to the Board of Directors. John M....
Businessaustinnews.net

Galaxy Next Generation Adds New Reseller to Accelerate Sales in its West Territory

Expected to Provide Additional Support in Nevada & New Mexico. TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ('Galaxy' or the 'Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Teledata Technologies ('Teledata'), a leading Las Vegas based business technology expert. With offices in Las Vegas, Reno, Bozeman and Albuquerque, Teledata is well positioned to assist Galaxy and its G2 brand in their efforts to scale their education business within the states of Nevada and New Mexico.
Industryaustinnews.net

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Noted As A Key Stock to Watch in the Solar Space

News Of Its Recent Press Release On Signing Up Host Sites For New York State Community Solar Program Was Picked Up And Re-Published By WallStreetPR.com. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ('the Company') (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which had recently issued a press release[1] that announced that it was partnering with the government and its agencies to target yet another unmet customer base, and that it was entering the Community Solar Marketplace, had that news picked up and re-published by an industry news source.[2]
Businessaustinnews.net

Basanite to Present at Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference on July 14th, 2021

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Basanite Industries, LLC ('Basanite' or the 'Company') (OTCQB:BASA), a leading innovator and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, high-performance composite products made from Basalt fiber for use in construction, today announced it has been invited to present at the Access to Giving Virtual Investor conference, which is being held virtually on July 13th to the 15th, 2021. Simon Kay, CEO of Basanite, will be giving the presentation at the conference.

