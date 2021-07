Putting her foot down. Jameela Jamil had plenty to say to those comparing Jennifer Garner to Jennifer Lopez as photos of the singer smooching Ben Affleck broke the internet. “ABSOLUTELY not here for the Jennifer Garner comparison to JLo, with paparazzi pics of her working out, put right next to glamorous social media photos of JLo,” the Good Place alum, 35, tweeted on Sunday, July 25. “It’s not the nineties. We aren’t still pitting women against women over a guy…[especially] when only one of them wants him.”