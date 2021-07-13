Cancel
Rapid Nutrition Debuts ecommerce Site to Support Growing Global Demand for Health and Wellness Products Online

 14 days ago

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Following on the heels of its successful Amazon store, Rapid Nutrition PLC (Euronext Growth Paris:ALRPD) (OTCQB:RPNRF), a natural healthcare company focused on sports nutrition, diet management and life sciences products with established international distribution, has launched a new global ecommerce site at www.rapid-nutrition.com.

