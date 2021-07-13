Rapid Nutrition Debuts ecommerce Site to Support Growing Global Demand for Health and Wellness Products Online

The Global Marketing Automation Software Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Marketing Automation Software Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players - including Act-On, SAS, Salesfusion, Loopfuse, Eloqua, Infusion Software, Inc., Hubspot, Inc., Marketo, Inc., Adobe Systems, Inc., Salesforce.Com, Inc., Act-On Software, Inc., IBM Corporation, Teradata, Activecampaign, Inc., Sharpspring, Inc., Silverpop, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation & ExactTarget etc have been looking into Marketing Automation Software as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.