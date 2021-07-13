Scottsdale Public Art exhibits famous children’s book art

“Pictures Tell Stories: Children’s Book Illustrations,” a new exhibition from Scottsdale Public Art, opened July 5 at the Civic Center Public Gallery. Running through Sept. 20, 2021, the exhibition features artworks from the collections of two retired librarians, Cathy Bonnell and Mary J. Wong, who agreed to share their passion for children’s literature and illustration. They have hundreds of original artworks from picture books in their collections, and they know how these images and books play a vital role for young minds to see and understand their place in the world. Thousands of children have benefited from their enthusiasm and advocacy in reading and libraries.