Lafayette, LA

Stock the Classroom supply drive aims to support new teachers from UL Lafayette

 14 days ago
UL Lafayette College of Education's Alumni Chapter is helping out the future generation of educators as they prepare to enter the classroom.

The chapter, along with the UL Lafayette Educators Rising Collegiate Chapter, is hosting Stock the Classroom , a supply drive for new teachers, later this month. It's scheduled to be held on Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. in the Maxim Doucet Hall parking lot on UL's campus.

Anyone can drop off classroom supplies to support new teachers from the university's educator preparation programs - all you have to do is pull into the parking lot at Maxim Doucet Hall (across from Papa John's Pizza), where your items will be collected. Maxim Doucet Hall is located at 1401 Johnston Street.

Items needed include:

  • Children's books
  • Classroom materials and office supplies (like pencils, crayons, sticky notes, card stock, tape, dry erase markers, etc.)
  • Educational materials (magnetic letters, dice, cubes, etc.)
  • Games, puzzles & toys (Legos, MagnaTiles, board games, etc.)
  • Outdoor classroom items (beach towels, clipboards, etc.)
  • Classroom recess/physical education supplies (jump ropes, Frisbees, coloring books, etc.)

If you're not sure where to begin, check out the Stock the Classroom Amazon wishlist HERE .

Items purchased online can be shipped to:

Educators Rising - Stock the Classroom
UL Lafayette EDCI
1405 Johnston Street
Room 114
Lafayette, LA 70503

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

