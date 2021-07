I was never a fan of milkshakes growing up because I thought they were always too sweet. But when I tried Chick-fil-A’s frosted lemonade for the first time, I fell in love as the sourness was able to balance perfectly with the sweetness of a traditional milkshake. Here’s how you can make your very own at home if you’re craving some and don’t want to support Chick-fil-A in light of the establishment’s past controversies.