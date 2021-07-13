Cancel
Ron Cook: MLB All-Star Game is missing star power

By Ron Cook Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
Bakersfield Californian
 15 days ago

Thank goodness for Shohei Ohtani. If not for him adding to his amazing season — the best season in baseball history — the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night would not be worth watching. Please allow me to suggest “Everybody Loves Raymond” on TV Land as preferred programing once he is done for the evening.

