Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niagara Falls, NY

Organizers, activists pleased with gun buyback haul

By RICK PFEIFFER rick.pfeiffer@lockportjournal.com
Posted by 
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nzZNV_0av1E0Ih00
Niagara Falls Police display some of the guns turned in during Saturday's gun buyback effort. Paul Battson

NIAGARA FALLS — Community activist Jill Shaw stared straight at the table, covered with handguns, in the community room at St. John's African Methodist Episcopal Church on Saturday afternoon.

Then her eyes darted to the blue barrels around the table, stuffed with shotguns and rifles, including a large number of assault weapons.

Shaw nodded her head, affirmatively, and pronounced herself pleased with the results of the latest community gun buyback in the Falls. The program is a collaboration between New York Attorney General Letitia James and the Falls Police Department.

"I'm happy," Shaw said. "Because each one of those (firearms) could (represent) a life."

A relentless campaigner against the violence that has plagued the Cataract City's streets in the last year, Shaw said any effort to reduce the number of guns in the community was a positive. Michael Russo, the assistant attorney-general-in-charge of James' Buffalo Regional Office, agreed that when guns are taken out of circulation, it makes a city's streets safer.

"Any weapon that is turned in at a gun buyback program, we know won't be used in a violent crime in the community," he said. "If people have unwanted guns and they don't know what to do with them, they could end up being stolen and used in a violent crime."

In the four-hour long program Saturday, Falls police and the attorney general's office said they collected 196 firearms including 92 handguns, 80 long guns, four of them assault rifles, and 20 non-working or antique guns. Since 2013, the attorney general has hosted gun buy back events throughout the state and has collected nearly 3,600 firearms.

Falls police and members of the AG's office said they surprised to arrive at the collection point at around 10 a.m. and find that there was already a line of local residents waiting to trade-in their weapons for prepaid gift cards or Apple iPads.

"I'm told it was the second most successful event in the state," Falls Mayor Robert Restaino said. "Some of these are incredible weapons that I am happy are in the hands of law enforcement. When you have one of these events, you get the stark reality of what's out there."

Restaino called the buyback "one piece" of a larger plan by Falls police to deal with a serious increase in crime in the city.

Russo said, "We are pleased that these types of weapons are getting turned in voluntarily. We're very pleased with the number of weapons turned-in today."

Saturday's program was the eighth gun buy back held by James, across the state, in the past two weeks.

“Gun violence is a public health crisis that is endangering communities across the state,” James said. “From going after the violent drug rings responsible for this violence, to hosting these gun buybacks statewide, we are doing everything in our power to get guns off our streets and out of dangerous hands. We thank our partners in law enforcement for their invaluable support in this effort and shared commitment to ensuring all New Yorkers are safe.”

Comments / 3

Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Lockport, NY
357
Followers
118
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Niagara Falls, NY
Society
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara Falls, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Firearms#Community#Ag#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Experts back CDC change on masks as delta variant spreads

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance Tuesday, recommending that everyone, whether they are vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoors in places where the coronavirus is spreading widely. The change was met with relief from experts who said masking up again is essential to combat the highly contagious delta variant.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden announcement on ending U.S. combat mission in Iraq is a case of misdirection

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the White House on Monday produced what the Biden administration is marketing as a major announcement about the U.S. troop presence in Iraq: There won't be any U.S. combat troops in Iraq by the end of the year. The U.S. presence in the country will now focus on training, advising and enabling Iraqi security forces to conduct operations independently against the Islamic State militant group.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
California StateCBS News

California and New York City will require government workers to get COVID vaccine or get tested weekly

California and New York City said Monday that they will require their government workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face weekly tests for the virus. California Governor Gavin Newsom said the new rule will take effect in August, and extends to those in the medical profession. There are at least 238,000 state employees, according to the California controller's office, and at least 2 million health care workers in the public and private sectors, according to CBS Sacramento.
Utah StatePosted by
The Associated Press

At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said. The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

Comments / 3

Community Policy