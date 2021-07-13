‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Jase Robertson ‘Relished’ in Beauty of Colorado in Vacation Photo

Everyone knows that family is everything when it comes to the Duck Dynasty family, but it turns out that neighbors are pretty important, too. Sadie Robertson Huff has always had a way with words. She is a daughter, a sister, and now a new mother. But on Tuesday afternoon, she was just a neighbor and a friend to a little boy named Dylan. Where she normally posts heartfelt messages to her close family members on social media, that right was reserved for Dylan on Tuesday. Robertson posted a photo of her holding her daughter, Honey James. And standing next to them is her young neighbor. It sounds like he really wanted to take a photo with Sadie and Honey.