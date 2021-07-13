Cancel
‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Jase Robertson ‘Relished’ in Beauty of Colorado in Vacation Photo

By Jon D. B.
See the shot that has Duck Dynasty vet Jase Robertson relishing “in the beauty of Creation” after a gorgeous weekend in the Colorado mountains. “Design demands a Designer,” Robertson posts to his official Instagram Monday. Within, he’s letting followers know that the Duck Dynasty family “relished in the beauty of Creation this past weekend in the mountains of Colorado. Wow, God is amazing!”

