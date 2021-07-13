Cancel
Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN
WRAL
 14 days ago

CNN — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

