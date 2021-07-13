Grafton High School grad crowned Miss W.Va. Teen USA; Upshur’s Cadence Ringer dubbed Miss Photogenic
BUCKHANNON – Sunday was Briley Knotts’s 18th birthday, but on July 11, she had something else to celebrate – earning the title of Miss West Virginia Teen USA. Knotts, a 2021 Grafton High School graduate, went into pageant weekend Friday as a 17-year-old who held the title of Miss Three Rivers Festival USA, but she left Buckhannon on Sunday as an 18-year-old who had just been crowned the winner of the 2021 Miss West Virginia Teen USA Pageant.www.mybuckhannon.com
