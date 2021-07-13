Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Upshur County, WV

Grafton High School grad crowned Miss W.Va. Teen USA; Upshur’s Cadence Ringer dubbed Miss Photogenic

By Katie Kuba
mybuckhannon.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCKHANNON – Sunday was Briley Knotts’s 18th birthday, but on July 11, she had something else to celebrate – earning the title of Miss West Virginia Teen USA. Knotts, a 2021 Grafton High School graduate, went into pageant weekend Friday as a 17-year-old who held the title of Miss Three Rivers Festival USA, but she left Buckhannon on Sunday as an 18-year-old who had just been crowned the winner of the 2021 Miss West Virginia Teen USA Pageant.

www.mybuckhannon.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckhannon, WV
Buckhannon, WV
Education
City
Grafton, WV
Grafton, WV
Education
State
Oklahoma State
Upshur County, WV
Education
County
Upshur County, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss Teen Usa#Miss West Virginia Usa#Grafton High School#Upshur#Pageant Associates#Fairmont State University#Riverfest Teen Usa#Morgantown Teen Usa#The Paradise Theater#Wesleyan#Ally Spellman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
Related
POTUSNBC News

CDC recommends masks for all K-12 students, even those who have been vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that all students in kindergarten through 12th grade should wear masks when they return to schools this fall. The newly issued CDC guideline includes youngsters who have already been vaccinated. Last week, the American Academy of Pediatrics also recommended that children...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Biden announcement on ending U.S. combat mission in Iraq is a case of misdirection

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to the White House on Monday produced what the Biden administration is marketing as a major announcement about the U.S. troop presence in Iraq: There won't be any U.S. combat troops in Iraq by the end of the year. The U.S. presence in the country will now focus on training, advising and enabling Iraqi security forces to conduct operations independently against the Islamic State militant group.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday became the first major federal agency to require health care workers to get COVID-19 vaccines, as the aggressive delta variant spreads across the nation and some communities report troubling increases in hospitalizations among unvaccinated people. The VA’s move came on...
IndustryPosted by
CNN

There's a jet fuel shortage at some US airports

New York (CNN Business) — The seats are full on most planes, but in some cases, the fuel tanks are not. At several western US airports, there's not enough jet fuel to meet the increased demand for leisure travel. That could end up causing some flights to be canceled or force airlines to make extra stops to fuel up on longer routes.
California StateCBS News

California and New York City will require government workers to get COVID vaccine or get tested weekly

California and New York City said Monday that they will require their government workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or face weekly tests for the virus. California Governor Gavin Newsom said the new rule will take effect in August, and extends to those in the medical profession. There are at least 238,000 state employees, according to the California controller's office, and at least 2 million health care workers in the public and private sectors, according to CBS Sacramento.

Comments / 0

Community Policy