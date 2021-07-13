Cancel
The Latest: Mets' Alonso repeats as HR Derby champion

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (AP) — The Latest on the Home Run Derby (all times local):. Pete Alonso of the New York Mets became the third back-to-back Home Run Derby champion, beating No. 6 seed Trey Mancini in the final. Alonso and his blue-and-orange bat went 6 for 6 in a 28-second stretch...

Alonso slugged 74 home runs over the course of three rounds at Coors Field on Monday en route to winning his second straight Home Run Derby. Alonso dispatched Kansas City's Salvador Perez and Washington's Juan Soto in the first two rounds before erupting for 23 home runs in the final round to defeat Baltimore's Trey Mancini and claim the silver trophy and a $1 million prize. The 23 home runs matched his final-round total from the 2019 Derby, when he took down Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero for his first Derby crown. Since the 2020 event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alonso will have a chance to become the first hitter to win three straight Derbys if he should receive an invite to the All-Star festivities in 2022.

