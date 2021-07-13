Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

FAA says new Boeing production problem found in undelivered 787 Dreamliners

By David Shepardson, Eric M. Johnson
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON/SEATTLE (Reuters) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said late on Monday that some undelivered Boeing 787 Dreamliners have a new manufacturing quality issue that the largest U.S. planemaker will fix before the planes will be delivered. The FAA said the issue is “near the nose on certain 787 Dreamliners...

Dave Calhoun
#Boeing 787 Dreamliner#Boeing Planes#Reuters#Max#Dreamliners
Manufacturing
Economy
Industry
Boeing
FAA
Aerospace & Defense
