FAA says new Boeing production problem found in undelivered 787 Dreamliners

The Federal Aviation Administration is mandating new inspections for thousands of the world’s most popular commercial airliners. The inspections will be done on Boeing 737s and are due to a safety risk involving a critical switch that controls cabin air pressure. The FAA says a switch failure could prevent the altitude warning system from activating if the cabin is over 10,000 feet in the air, causing oxygen levels to become dangerously low. The order affects over 25-hundred Boeing 737s in the U.S. and 9,300 jets worldwide. The order is not grounding 737s right away though. The mandate requires airlines to test the switches and replace them as needed. officials with the FAA say the issues are unrelated to any problems with the Boeing 737 Max flight control system, which led to two crashes that killed more than 300 people.