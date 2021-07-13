How this Startup Uses AI to Automate Lease Accounting
In theory, few industries are set up for the disruptive powers of AI as perfectly as accounting. The work of most modern accountants involves retrieving, presenting, and analyzing data from a range of transactions, which are essentially repeated over and over. All the while, they've got to ensure that they've compiled with the relevant accounting standards. Their work is, with respect to all of the fine accountants out there, the bread and butter of artificial intelligence.www.techtimes.com
