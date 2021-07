One of the difficult, but necessary conversations, many have as they age is planning for long-term care. While it is difficult to contemplate those who are no longer able to care for themselves, it occurs all too often. Two out of three senior citizens will become physically or cognitively impaired in their lifetime; one in three will enter a nursing home, with costs that can reach $90,000 a year. Based on those facts, it’s important to emotionally and financially plan for long-term care.