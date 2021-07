ATLANTA — A moment that was undistinguished to most stood out as the clear highlight for the Rays contingent at the recent All-Star Game. With one out in the seventh inning Tuesday in Denver, Rays reliever Andrew Kittredge threw a pitch to Rays catcher Mike Zunino that was hit on the ground to Rays third baseman Joey Wendle, who made a nifty pick up and play. All with Rays manager Kevin Cash and his coaches running the show from the dugout.