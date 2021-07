Rosemary Diane Eklund Saur, 80, formerly of Willmar, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Monday, October 5, 2020. Her memorial service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, July 17th at Bethel Lutheran Church in Willmar. Visitation will be one hour prior to her service. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Willmar. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.