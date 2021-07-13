Cancel
Fountain Valley, CA

Fountain Valley traffic accident kills man in wheelchair

 14 days ago

Jul. 12—A male pedestrian died early Saturday morning following a two- car traffic collision in Fountain Valley. Police said they responded to a call shortly after 2 :30 a.m. reporting a traffic collision at the intersection of Warner Avenue and Euclid Street. A blue Chrysler Pacifica and a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, both traveling northbound on Euclid, struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair that was attempting to cross Euclid along Warner.

