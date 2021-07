SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The next addition to the Marc’s Plaza shopping center will be a building constructed for Starbucks. Economic Development Director Michael Love told City Council during its meeting Monday (July 26) that plans for the new building have been working their way through the city approval process for about two months and that the building recently received a go-ahead from the city’s Planning Commission. Council proceeded to vote Monday to approve a conditional use permit allowing for a drive-thru and patio for the building, to be built fronting Mayfield Road.