ESPN host Stephen A. Smith apologizes after backlash over ‘racist’ comments about Shohei Ohtani ‘not speaking English’

ESPN host Stephen A Smith apologized after receiving backlash over "racist" comments about Shohei Ohtani "not speaking English."

Smith was widely slammed after he said that the Japanese baseball player using an interpreter "contributes to harming the game" on Monday.

Stephen Smith is under fire for comments he made about Shohei Ohtani Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Ohtani will pitch and be DH in the All-Star Game Credit: Getty

Many slammed the ESPN host's comments as racist and though he said that was not his intention, Smith admitted that he "screwed up" in an apology shared to Twitter on Monday evening.

"Let me apologize right now," Smith began the lengthy explanation.

"As I'm watching things unfold, let me say that I never intended to offend ANY COMMUNITY, particularly the Asian Community -- and especially SHOHEI Ohtani himself," he wrote.

"As an African-American, I'm keenly aware of the damage stereotyping has done to many in the country, it should've elevated my sensitivities even more.

"Based on my words, I failed in that regard and it's on me, and me alone!"

He went on to call Ohtani "one of the brightest stars in all of sports."

Smith made the initial comments when asked whether he believes it's a good thing that Ohtani is currently Major League Baseball's top attraction. He said he did not.

Ohtani, who plays for the Los Angeles Angels, just made history as the first player to be selected as both the designated hitter and pitcher for the American League at the MLB All-Star Game.

Still, Smith said that "the fact that you got a foreign player that doesn't speak English, that needs an interpreter, believe it or not, I think contributes to harming the game to some degree, when that's your box office appeal."

"It needs to be somebody like Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, those guys," Smith added. "Unfortunately at this moment in time, that's not the case."

He later added: "When you talk about an audience gravitating to the tube or to the ballpark to actually watch you, I don't think it helps that the number one face is a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he is saying -- in this country, and that's what I'm trying to say."

Many were quick to slam Smith for the response, including former Sports Center host Keith Olbermann, who called for his suspension.

"I’ve supported @stephenasmith when he’s been big at @espn and when he hasn’t, and when he’s been right and when he’s been wrong," Obermann wrote in a Twitter thread.

"But this, about Shohei Ohtani, is straight up racism at a time of dangerous anti-Asian violence. This requires an apology, and a suspension. Now."

"I mean, imagine something even vaguely like this, said about any black athlete or female athlete or even an athlete who doesn’t speak to the media, by anybody else. The commentator would have been fired by now."

New York Congresswoman Yuh-Line Niou also slammed the ESPN host.

"What Stephen Smith is saying in his comments about Shohei Ohtani is 'You don’t speak English.

"'You don’t belong here. You aren’t American enough.' Over and over and over again," she wrote on Twitter.

