2021 Home Run Derby Open Thread

After a lot of fans (myself included) and national media members pinned the Braves as potential sellers at the trade deadline, they were the team that kicked off the festivities with a bang — and a solid move at that. I think Bryce Ball will be a great player, but he doesn’t fit Atlanta’s timeline right now, especially if the team extends Freddie Freeman. I think he could be Chicago’s first baseman of the future after Rizzo, but this article isn’t about them. Alex Anthopoulos has made moves like this before; some have paid off, some have not. Pederson has a mutual option for $10 million next season, but the Braves clearly made a win-now acquisition. So, I figured I’d break down some similar players on these shorter deals that Alex Anthopoulos could be interested in going into the trade deadline. I’ll be doing the National League next, so keep an eye out for that.