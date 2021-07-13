Cancel
MLB

2021 Home Run Derby Open Thread

By Mitchell Clark
Red Reporter
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been quite the busy couple of days in Major League Baseball, and that continues tonight with the Home Run Derby. It’s an interesting field this year, with a few mashers and a few head-scratchers. It’s definitely lacking in the star power that is usually there, but the thought of Shohei Ohtani mashing a bunch of dingers tonight, then starting on the mound tomorrow is enough to get any baseball fan excited. Anyway, the bracket is below. Come talk about the draft, home runs, or whatever else crosses your mind.

