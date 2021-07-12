4 Best Home Warranty Companies In Illinois (2021)

Home buyers and homeowners know that they need to budget for homeowners insurance: Most mortgage lenders require it as a protection of their own risk, and often the payment is made from the escrow account with your lender. Home warranties sound like a similar product—after all, nearly everyone has been offered an extended warranty on an appliance or car—but the protection provided by a home warranty has a different scope than the protection offered by a homeowners insurance policy. While your insurance will cover damage and loss, a warranty covers the bulk of the repair or replacement cost for home systems and appliances that fail as a result or age or wear and tear. Homeowners insurance does not cover that type of failure. In other words, a good home warranty and a good homeowners insurance policy complement each other and together provide solid protection of your investment.