Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spokane, WA

“Piece of Americana:” Inland Empire Model T Ford Club hosts national tour

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs line of Ford Model Ts stopped to turn onto Northwest Boulevard Monday morning, customers at the Little Garden Cafe waved and took photos. Decked out in 1920s attire, Karen and Ed Archer were particularly photogenic seated in their yellow 1915 Ford Model T Race Car. Karen wore a pink and white ensemble with a matching hat, while Ed wore a blue and tan outfit compete with suspenders, a tie, hat and driving goggles.

www.spokesman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Cars
City
Spokane, WA
State
Indiana State
City
Mead, WA
City
Palouse, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Government
Local
Washington Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Harris
Person
Matt Hanson
Person
Henry Ford
Person
John Aldridge
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Model T#Race Car#San Francisco#Americana#Club Of America#Bbq#Archers#Siemers Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Race Cars
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Key senators say infrastructure deal is reached on 'major issues'

WASHINGTON — Key senators negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure bill announced Wednesday they have reached a deal with Democrats and the White House, possibly setting up a vote later in the day. "We have reached agreement on the major issues. We still have legislative language to finalize," Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
InternetFOXBusiness

Facebook requiring vaccines for US workers returning to office

Facebook said that the social media giant will require all its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before they return to the office, as more firms set the same requirement amid the persistence of the virus. "As our offices reopen, we will be requiring anyone coming to work at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy