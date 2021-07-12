“Piece of Americana:” Inland Empire Model T Ford Club hosts national tour
As line of Ford Model Ts stopped to turn onto Northwest Boulevard Monday morning, customers at the Little Garden Cafe waved and took photos. Decked out in 1920s attire, Karen and Ed Archer were particularly photogenic seated in their yellow 1915 Ford Model T Race Car. Karen wore a pink and white ensemble with a matching hat, while Ed wore a blue and tan outfit compete with suspenders, a tie, hat and driving goggles.www.spokesman.com
