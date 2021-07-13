Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Northland Workforce Training Center giving Buffalo students on-the-job training in summer program

2 On Your Side
 14 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One-hundred Buffalo students are going to spend the summer getting some job training that they couldn't get anywhere else. The Northland Workforce Training Center officially launched its Summer Youth Academy Program on Monday in partnership with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown's Summer Youth Program. The program gives students six weeks of paid, on-the-job training in high-tech fields such as advanced manufacturing and energy.

