Letter: Horrid Republicans

I wish now I had paid closer attention in my college Psychology 101 course, especially to developmental psychology and how people’s behavior evolves in stages over time. At least I know from friends who have raised children about the difficult early years (as parents and as children). The reason I am now probing these depths is a disturbing trend I am witnessing in the U.S. Congress, and that is its seeming reversion to those pre-school years in which children are temperamentally volatile (remember “the terrible twos?”).