MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man faces a murder charge after three witnesses identified him as the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a man in an alleyway last week. Quantelize Welch, 31, is charged with second-degree murder, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint states police responded to a reported hit-and-run the 3100 block of Queen Avenue North July 20. They found a man who had suffered “major injuries” after being hit by a car while riding a dirt bike. He later died at a hospital. On the day of the hit-and-run, police said they believed a driver struck the...