Jarrett Culver holds camp in Lubbock

By Pete Christy
KCBD
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Now in the NBA with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jarrett Culver is holding a three-day sold-out camp at the Apex Event Center. Not only is the Coronado grad and former Red Raider improving basketball skills, but he’s also teaching life lessons off the court. Pete Christy caught...

Lubbock, TXLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Our view: Culver family committed to making Lubbock better place

Jarrett Culver may have taken his immense basketball talents to Minnesota, but his heart remains firmly attached to Lubbock and the South Plains. This was once again readily apparent during the past week as the first Jarrett Culver Camp unfolded in the city, teaching aspiring athletes useful lessons about life on and off the court. For Culver, the former Coronado High School and Texas Tech basketball star who now plies his trade with the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves, it was another chance to give back to the community.
