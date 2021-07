Max Verstappen pulled away to an early lead of today's British Grand Prix, but Lewis Hamilton was on his tail through every corner. He defended aggressively, Hamilton darted out to the outside at every chance, and they avoided colliding for half a lap. Then, Hamilton had a run out of what used to be the final corner of this track. He dove to the inside heading into the fast 90 degree turn at Copse, Verstappen forced him toward the wall to defend, and, now side-by-side, Hamilton dove aggressively into the corner. With both suddenly on a trajectory not to make the corner, what happened next was inevitable.