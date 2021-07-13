Cancel
Volusia County, FL

In-person jury trials suspended in Volusia, St. Johns counties as COVID-19 cases rise

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn-person jury trials have been suspended in Volusia, St. Johns and Putnam counties due to rising COVID-19 numbers, according to a release from the 7th Judicial Circuit. The suspension of in-person jury trials comes as the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant has been reported in Volusia, Flagler and St. Johns counties and coronavirus hospitalizations also have recently increased, according to hospital officials. The 7th Circuit covers Volusia, Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam counties.

