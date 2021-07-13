Excessive Heat Warning issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 16:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-26 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Door A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN DOOR COUNTY At 457 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sturgeon Bay, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sturgeon Bay, Brussels, Forestville, Clay Banks, Vignes, Maplewood, Potawatomi State Park, Kolberg, Carnot and Namur. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Comments / 0