Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

At least 8 dead in hotel collapse in city in eastern China

manisteenews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — Rescue workers were digging through the remains of a collapsed hotel in eastern China looking for any survivors of a disaster that has killed at least eight people and left nine missing, authorities said Tuesday. The workers in the city of Suzhou searched through the night, using...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern China#Canals#Beijing#Earthquake#Shanghai#Accident#Ap#Siji Kaiyuan Hotel#Ctrip#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
World
Country
China
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
Axios

At least 33 dead, 8 missing from central China flooding

Flooding from torrential rain in China's Henan province has killed at least 33 people this week and eight more remain missing, according to CNN. The big picture: Flooding has displaced hundreds of thousands of people and led to at least 1.22 billion yuan (around $190 million) in damage across the province, which is home to more than 99 million people.
WorldWNCY

China hotel collapse kills eight; rescuers search for nine missing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Part of a hotel collapsed in the Chinese city of Suzhou killing eight people and rescue workers were searching on Tuesday for nine people missing in the ruins, state media reported. The collapse of part of the Siji Kaiyuan Hotel in the coastal city happened on Monday...
EnvironmentMetro International

At least 25 dead as rains deluge central China’s Henan province

BEIJING (Reuters) – At least 25 people have died in China’s flood-stricken central province of Henan, a dozen of them in a subway line in its capital Zhengzhou, and more rains are forecast for the region. About 100,000 people have been evacuated in Zhengzhou, an industrial and transport hub, where...
TrafficVoice of America

At Least 25 Dead as China Sees 'Once in a Thousand Years' Rains

At least 25 people have died from heavy rains in China's central province of Henan. Twelve of them died in a flooded underground train in Henan’s capital, Zhengzhou. Officials had to provide shelter for about 100,000 people in Zhengzhou. The floods stopped the city's rail and road transportation. Thousands of military troops have started a rescue effort in the area.
Accidentstelegraphherald.com

Man in central China survives 3 days in flooded garage

ZHENGZHOU, China — A man in central China was rescued after spending three days trapped in a flooded underground garage following torrential rains, while at least four bodies were found after a traffic tunnel was drained, a news report said today. The death toll rose to 58 after record rains...
Accidentswcn247.com

Fire in Chinese warehouse kills 14, injures 26

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese news agency reports a fire at a warehouse in the country's northeast has killed 14 people and injured 26. The official Xinhua News Agency says the fire broke out Saturday afternoon at the warehouse in an industrial park in Changchun in Jilin province. It says the cause is under investigation.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

China floods - live: At least 12 dead and 100,000 evacuated after region sees heaviest rain in a millennium

At least 12 people have died in devastating flooding in China, after the central province of Henan experienced what forecasters say is its heaviest rainfall in 1,000 years.The deaths occurred in the region’s capital Zhengzhou, where 100,000 people have now been evacuated from their homes.The city saw almost a year’s worth of rain between Saturday evening and Tuesday night, with 617.1mm falling over the three day period, not far off the annual average of 640.8mm.The severe rainfall caused rivers to flood in the Yellow River basin, meaning dozens of cities were inundated.Pictures from Zhengzhou depict residents wading across the streets near half-submerged vehicles, while alarming footage on social media shows commuters on an underground train up to their chests in water on Tuesday. Speaking on Wednesday, Chinese president Xi Jinping admitted that the situation was challenging. "Flood prevention efforts have become very difficult," he told state television. Read More China floods: Horrifying footage shows flooded subway with neck-high water as 12 dead in Zhengzho
AccidentsTelegraph

Flooding: Homes flattened in India landslide with at least 159 dead

The death toll from flooding and landslides in India climbed to at least 159, officials said, as nine people died when giant boulders bounced down a mountain and hit them in the north of the country. The rockslide, in the mountainous Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh, was captured in dramatic...
TrafficThe Weather Channel

In Pictures: At Least 33 Dead Due to Heavy Rain and Flooding in China

The death toll from torrential rains in central China's Henan province increased to 33 on Thursday, while eight people still remain missing and more than 30 lakh others affected, local authorities confirmed. A total of 3,76,000 local residents have been relocated, said the provincial emergency management department. Rainwater has damaged...
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state

NEW DELHI, July 25 (Reuters) - Nine people were killed by a landslide in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh in on Sunday as boulders fell and hit the vehicle they were travelling in, news agency ANI reported. The vehicle was carrying 11 people and the two others, as...
Traffic985theriver.com

China orders immediate review of subway flood controls as rains continue

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese government ordered local authorities immediately improve urban transit flood controls and emergency responses on Thursday after a dozen people were killed in a submerged subway amid torrential rains that continue to lash central China. Some 25 people have died in central Henan province, including the...
Environmentkdal610.com

East China braces for typhoon In-fa after flooding in country’s centre

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese commercial hub Shanghai and neighbouring coastal regions cancelled all flights, slowed or suspended subway trains and shuttered businesses ahead of Typhoon In-fa’s expected landfall on Sunday afternoon. The typhoon is set to hit the east coast province of Zhejiang even as central China is still reeling...
Worldwcn247.com

Egypt officials: Cairo apartment building collapses; 1 dead

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian officials say a Cairo apartment building collapsed and a man died. They say rescue workers are frantically trying to retrieve the man's wife from under the four-story building on Tuesday. The rescuers had managed to speak with her through the rubble and she was still alive. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the collapse but such incidents are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction is widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas. Last month, at least five women died when an apartment building collapsed in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria. Another building in Cairo collapsed in March, leaving at least 25 dead.
TrafficPlainview Daily Herald

Residents mourn drowned subway riders in central China

ZHENGZHOU, China (AP) — Residents laid bouquet after bouquet, the neatly tied yellow and white flowers standing on end, on Tuesday outside an entrance to a subway station in central China where 14 people died last week after a record-breaking downpour flooded large swaths of Henan province. Torrents of water...
Chinawashingtonnewsday.com

The number of people killed in the China hotel collapse has risen to eight.

The number of people killed in the China hotel collapse has risen to eight. A budget hotel in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou collapsed on Tuesday, killing eight people and leaving nine more missing, according to the local administration. The government of the district of Wujiang announced on its...
WorldPosted by
CNN

Hotel collapse in China's Jiangsu province kills eight

Part of a hotel collapsed in the Chinese city of Suzhou on Monday, killing eight people and leaving rescue workers searching for nine others who are still missing in the ruins, according to the local government. The collapse of a section of the Siji Kaiyuan Hotel in coastal Jiangsu province...
Tokyo, JPPosted by
CNN

80 people feared missing in deadly 'tsunami' mudslide in central Japan

Tokyo (CNN) — Japanese rescue workers continued to search for survivors Monday, two days after a devastating "tsunami" of mud swept through a coastal city, killing at least three people and leaving 80 feared missing. Torrential rains triggered the powerful mudslide in Atami, Shizuoka prefecture, about 90 kilometers (56 miles)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy