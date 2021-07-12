Global GC at Nestle on Applying the Principles of 'Net Zero' and Developing a Purposeful Culture
Mark Maurice-Jones, General Counsel and Compliance Officer, UK and Ireland at Nestlé – the Swiss multinational food and drink processing conglomerate – is passionate about addressing the existential threat posed by climate change. He recently joined Lawyers for Net Zero which invites in-house counsel to take a lead in ensuring their organizations deliver on their climate change commitments.www.law.com
