Global GC at Nestle on Applying the Principles of 'Net Zero' and Developing a Purposeful Culture

By Abigail Harris
Law.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Maurice-Jones, General Counsel and Compliance Officer, UK and Ireland at Nestlé – the Swiss multinational food and drink processing conglomerate – is passionate about addressing the existential threat posed by climate change. He recently joined Lawyers for Net Zero which invites in-house counsel to take a lead in ensuring their organizations deliver on their climate change commitments.

