Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pleasanton, CA

The Facilities Group welcomes Excel Building Services to family of companies

SFGate
 14 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Founded in 1995, Excel Building Services (“Excel”) is a national provider of janitorial and facility management services. With locations in California and New Jersey, Excel has the unique ability to service the entire United States through defined operational processes. Excel specializes in servicing distribution and logistics centers, multi-site retail locations, single and multi-tenant commercial office buildings, industrial and manufacturing facilities, healthcare, and many others. Jack Fabrique, President of Excel, was looking for a industry partner with more resources to enrich the Excel legacy and continue expansion across the country. “Teaming up with Bryson and The Facilities Group will deepen our resources to improve our customer’s experience and allow our employees room for career growth,” Fabrique stated.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Pleasanton, CA
Business
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Pleasanton, CA
State
California State
San Francisco, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Office Buildings#Facility Management#Portfolio Company#The Facilities Group#Excel Building Services#Prweb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Related
Manchester, NHmanchesterinklink.com

Brady Sullivan Properties welcomes Alumni Ventures Group at Historic Jefferson Mill Building

MANCHESTER, NH – Brady Sullivan Properties has secured a new neighbor at its office headquarters address in Manchester and will welcome Alumni Ventures Group (AVG) to 670 N. Commercial Street. AVG executed a long-term lease for 27,351 SF on the top floor of the historic Jefferson Mill, with plans to consolidate three New Hampshire offices into this one location. James Tobin, Brady Sullivan’s Director of Commercial Leasing, facilitated the transaction on the Landlord’s behalf. JLL’s Boston Team represented AVG.
BusinessTimes Union

Mr Roof & Remodeling Company is Observing 10 Years in Business and Promises Further Expansion of Its Services

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 27, 2021. Mr Roof & Remodeling Company is a thriving roofing company with an array of quality side services for a complete home makeover, including siding, windows, and doors. Prior to establishing a fully functioning business as an independent contractor, the company has been working alongside local roofing and siding companies in the Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin areas as a subcontractor. With the gained experience, industry knowledge and efficiency, it was time for Mr Roof & Remodeling Company to create an establishment Chicagoland neighbors could trust and recommend. It has been ten years since the grand opening during which time the company became a profitable, reputable, and fast growing business.
BusinessSFGate

ISSIP Announces the 2021 Excellence in Service Innovation Award Winners

The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals announces annual award winners. The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP), the leading association for agile digital transformation service professionals and learners, today announced the winners of the 2021 Excellence in Service Innovation Awards and the Distinguished Recognition Awards, as well as those acknowledged with Distinguished Honor.
Tacoma, WAThe Suburban Times

The Doty Group Wins 2021 Best of Accounting Award for Service Excellence

The Doty Group, P.S., a leading accounting firm in Tacoma announced today that they have won the Best of Accounting Award for providing superior service to their clients. ClearlyRated’s Best of Accounting® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of 2021 Best of Accounting winners are twice as likely to be satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms. The Doty Group received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 86.2% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 43% in 2020. This is the firm’s second consecutive year earning the award.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Ancor Portfolio Company, PMA Photometals, Opens New Plant

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. Ancor Capital Partners is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, PMA Photometals of Arizona, Inc. (“PMA” or the “Company”), recently opened a new production facility in Phoenix, Arizona. Established in 1982, PMA is the largest photochemical etching manufacturer in North America. The Company produces products using photochemical etching and other processes for numerous industries worldwide. The Company's offering is differentiated by its: (i) best-in-class quality, (ii) proprietary non-stick coating, (iii) ability to produce intricate designs, and (iv) lasting durability.
EconomyCommercial Observer

DC’s Liberty Building Adds Global Medical Services Company ProPharma

ProPharma Group Holdings has signed a 10,000-square-foot lease at The Liberty Building, a 176,350-square-foot office building in Washington, D.C., with Monument Realty and Ares Management. The Overland Park, Kan.-based company, which provides regulatory, compliance and medical information services, signed for 11 years and will occupy the sixth floor when it...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Canfield Companies Launches New Division Dedicated to Electrical Compliance, Conformity and Consulting

CHANDLER, Ariz. (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. Since 2007, Canfield Companies Owners Ben and Wendie Canfield have both owned and operated engineering consulting and field integration-based companies. Canfield Engineering and Integration, LLC (CEI) currently provides electrical engineering, inspection, process control programming and integration for industrial applications such as water/wastewater and mining industries.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Bender CCP and Unico Mechanical Expand Footprint and Capabilities in the Pacific Northwest with Acquisition of S&S Welding

VERNON Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bender CCP, a leading provider of turnkey engineering, machining and field repair services in the Western region, announced today that it has acquired S&S Welding of Kent, Washington. S&S Welding brings more than 45 years of experience and allows Bender CCP to expand capabilities such as premier tooling, metal fabrication and aerospace tooling services for a range of customers in the Pacific NW including Boeing and SpaceX.
Downingtown, PAPosted by
VISTA.Today

As Sister Company to Exton’s All-Fill, Auger Fabrication Turns Dated Manufacturing Building in Downingtown into State-of-the-Art Facility

Until recently, All-Fill, the Exton-based manufacturer of packaging machinery with a global presence, and its sister company, Auger Fabrication, had been working together under the same roof since 1984. As a company, All-Fill was built on its line of vertical auger fillers, which have been used around the world since...
Gaithersburg, MDbethesdamagazine.com

German biotech company acquiring Gaithersburg manufacturing facility

BioNTech, a biotechnology company based in Germany, is acquiring a manufacturing facility in Gaithersburg to develop a pipeline of cell therapies, the county’s economic development agency said. BioNTech has recently become prominent due to its partnership with Pfizer on the production of a COVID-19 vaccine. The company is acquiring the...
East Longmeadow, MAbusinesswest.com

Excel Dryer Welcomes Tony Ieraci as New Director of Marketing

EAST LONGMEADOW — Excel Dryer Inc., manufacturer of the XLERATOR Hand Dryer, has added a new director of Marketing to the team. A seasoned professional with 24 years of experience, Tony Ieraci will be responsible for helping Excel Dryer create and execute long-term marketing strategies that will help grow the brand.
Businessmartechseries.com

ZoomInfo Recognized for Excellence in Career Growth and Company Leadership by Comparably

Acknowledged Among Leaders in Career Growth, Leadership Teams, and Best CEOs for Diversity. ZoomInfo, a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, announced it has received three more Comparably Awards, including recognition for Best Career Growth and Best Leadership Teams. ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck also appeared on the list of Best CEOs for Diversity.
MarketsMotley Fool

Healthcare Services Group, Inc.

The Company provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals located throughout the United States. Current Price $26.92 Mkt Cap $2.0B. Open $27.16 P/E Ratio 19.52. Prev. Close $26.92 Div. (Yield) $0.84 (3.1%) Daily Range...
Economypncguam.com

Guam welcomes over 100 employees from 1 Taiwan company, 1st MICE group of 2021

Guam welcomed its first Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, and Exhibitions (MICE) group from Taiwan yesterday as part of the island’s globally-recognized Air V&V program. ADATA Technology Co., Ltd. sponsored over 100 of its employees to visit Guam with the option to get vaccinated. The company is a Taiwanese memory and storage...
Businesspfonline.com

Verdant Specialty Solutions Acquires Two Companies From Chemical Services Group

Verdant Specialty Solutions (Houston, TX) announced that it has acquired DeForest Enterprises and ParaFlow Energy Solutions from Chemical Services Group, a privately-owned US chemicals company. Through these acquisitions, Verdant’s portfolio of surfactants and specialty solutions for industrial, institutional, and consumer segments expands. DeForest Enterprises is a specialty surfactants company with...
EconomyProvidence Business News

List: IT Services Companies

Total number of employees: 1,964 The complete list is available for purchase online. For information about participating in PBN’s Top Lists, or to make additions or corrections, call (401) 680-4838 or write to Research@PBN.com.
Constructionbostonnews.net

Building Maintenance Services Market is Going to Boom with Sodexo, Compass Group, Colliers

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Building Maintenance Services Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Building Maintenance Services Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Building Maintenance Services market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Building Maintenance Services Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Carrollton, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Company with Carrollton facility reshuffles leadership roles

Alexandria Industries, an advanced technology, manufacturing solutions, company based in Alexandria, Minnesota, announced an exciting new chapter for the organization by naming Joe Schabel and Steve Schabel co-presidents. Joe and Steve will lead the day-to-day operations and strategic vision of Alexandria Industries. Alexandria Industries has a 26,000-square foot heat transfer products and aluminum extrusions plant in Carrollton.
Kenosha, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Heartland Produce Company breaks ground on new facility

KENOSHA, Wis. - Governor Tony Evers, WEDC Secretary Hughes and others on Thursday, July 15 visited the Heartland Produce Company project site to celebrate the groundbreaking of the company’s new headquarters and produce distribution facility. Heartland Produce Company recently closed on the purchase of an approximately 31-acre land site in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy