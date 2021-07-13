Cancel
Stocks

Asian Stocks Up Ahead of Chinese, U.S. Data; Investors Expect “Stellar” Earnings

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Asia Pacific stocks were up on Tuesday morning ahead of trade data from China that could offer clues to the country’s recovery from COVID-19. Also on investors’ radars are U.S. inflation data and second-quarter earnings. China’s Shanghai Composite was up 0.25% by 10:07 PM ET (2:07 AM GMT)...

Economywallstreetonparade.com

The Communist Party Just Wiped Out a Whole Industry in China; Next Target, Chinese Companies Spilling Secrets in IPOs on the New York Stock Exchange

It’s going to be very hard for Americans to get their brains around what is happening in China. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) decided to wipe out an entire industry – notwithstanding the fact that tens of billions of dollars were already invested in that industry’s publicly-traded companies, many of which were listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The industry is the private education market in China. A sampling of the carnage is reflected in the chart above. Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology (EDU), TAL Education (TAL), and Gaotu Techedu (GOTU), all listed on the New York Stock Exchange, have lost nearly all of their market value since April.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Asia stocks hit 7-mth low as China skids, funds favour Wall St

SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Asian shares skidded to seven-month lows on Monday as regulation concerns upended Chinese equities and strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets into Wall Street. Chinese blue chips (.CSI300) shed 2.4% to their lowest in 10 weeks as the education and property...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stock Futures Lower After China's Latest Attack on Tech

Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open lower Monday, after a negative lead from Asia that reflected dismay at China's latest move against technology companies. At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.4% lower, CAC 40 futures in France dropped 0.4% and...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mostly Higher

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Tuesday, following the positive cues from Wall Street overnight, as upbeat earnings news contributed to rebound along with continued optimism about the economy, despite some concerns about the spread of new coronavirus variants. Investors also await the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday for clues on the timing of stimulus tapering and the outlook for the global economy. Asian stocks ended mostly lower Monday.
Stocksalbuquerquenews.net

U.S. stocks rise ahead of big tech earnings, Fed meeting

NEW YORK, July 26 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks ended modestly higher on Monday as investors awaited earnings reports from tech giants and a key decision from the Federal Reserve. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 82.76 points, or 0.24 percent, to 35,144.31. The S&P 500 rose 10.51 points, or 0.24 percent, to 4,422.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.72 points, or 0.03 percent, to 14,840.71.
StocksBusiness Insider

China Stock Market Due For Support On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, plunging more than 100 points or 3 percent in that span. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,470-point plateau although it's may see bargain hunting on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks rise on GDP data, Wall Street gains

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, helped by solid domestic economic data and overnight gains on Wall Street. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI rose 27.10 points, or 0.84%, to 3,252.07 as of 01:44 GMT. ** Among heavyweights, Samsung Electronics rose 0.25% and peer SK Hynix rose 1.28%, while LG Chem gained 2.08% and Naver advanced 1.33%. ** South Korea's economy expanded at the fastest annual pace in a decade in the second quarter, thanks to a pick-up in private consumption, though a resurgence of COVID-19 casts doubt over the outlook for the rest of the year. ** U.S. stocks touched record highs in choppy trade on Monday and the dollar weakened, as focus turned to this week's Federal Reserve policy meeting. ** There is a bullish sentiment coming from GDP data as well as upbeat U.S. markets, even as the outbreak is a concern, said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 111.0 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,150.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.43% higher than its previous close at 1,155.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,149.4 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,149.6. ** The KOSPI has risen 13.18% so far this year, but lost 0.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** Around 404.08 million shares were traded on the KOSPI. Of the total traded issues of 915, the number of advancing shares was 613. ** The won has lost 5.5% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.07 points to 110.32. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.9 basis points to 1.389%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.2 basis points to 1.875%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Shares Mixed As China Rout Worsens

(RTTNews) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as a sell-off deepened in some of China's most vibrant sectors and investors awaited this week's Federal Reserve meeting outcome for any new hints about when the U.S. central bank would pare back stimulus. U.S. earnings also remained on investors' radar, with...
StocksBarron's

Tokyo Stocks Open Higher With Eyes On US Fed

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday in cautious trade ahead of the results of the US Federal Reserve's latest meeting. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.13 percent, or 34.94 points, at 27,868.23 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.44 percent, or 8.39 points, to 1,934.01.
MarketsPosted by
WSB Radio

Global markets sink ahead of Fed update on economy

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets declined Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a Federal Reserve report for an update on when U.S. stimulus might start winding down. London and Frankfurt opened lower while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Tokyo advanced. On Monday, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index...
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Giving Back Ground Ahead Of Tech Earnings, Fed Announcement

(RTTNews) - Stocks have moved mostly lower in morning trading on Tuesday, with the major averages giving back ground after closing higher for five consecutive sessions and ending Monday's trading at new record closing highs. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has fallen to a new low for the session in recent trading...
StocksInternational Business Times

Global Stocks Retreat Ahead Of Fed, Tech Earnings

US and European stock markets pulled back on Tuesday ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting and earnings reports by top tech firms. Analysts attributed the US retreat to profit taking after prices surged in recent days. Meanwhile, Hong Kong led a sell-off across most Asian stock markets, extending the...
StocksTribTown.com

Asian stocks mixed, Tokyo gains after Wall Street highs

BANGKOK — Asian shares were mixed on Monday after stocks rallied to records on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing above the 35,000 level for the first time. Tokyo advanced after a 4-day weekend as the Olympic Games began, a year late. Benchmarks fell in Hong Kong...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks slip as investors flock to Wall Street on strong U.S. earnings

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Monday as investors flocked to Wall Street on optimism over strong U.S. corporate earnings. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The KOSPI slipped 9.99 points, or 0.31%, to 3,244.43 by 0153 GMT. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.25%, while peer SK Hynix gained 0.42%. Battery maker LG Chem and messenger app operator Kakao dropped 1.09% and 1.34%, respectively. ** More than one third of S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, headlined by Facebook Inc , Tesla Inc , Apple Inc , Alphabet Inc , Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com . ** Worries about the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant also pressured South Korea stocks. ** South Korea will tighten social-distancing rules across most of the country this week as it continued to report four-digit daily infections for 20 days in a row and on worries that the worst-ever COVID-19 wave might spread further during the summer holiday season. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 130.8 billion won ($113.50 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,152.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.17% lower than its previous close at 1,150.8. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,152.8 per dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,152.8. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.02 points to 110.32. ** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 1.877%. ($1 = 1,152.4000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

