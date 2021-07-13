Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, PA

Dallas Board approves school plan for fall, many details still in the air

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ixu9g_0av12V0a00
The Dallas School board gets an overview of the updated health plan for the start of the school year as the COVID-19 pandemic seems to decline.

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

DALLAS TWP. — The Dallas School Board approved a required health plan for opening school this fall, but District Operations Manager Jason Rushmer explained during a presentation at Monday’s meeting that many of the details remain up in the air as guidance from the government keeps changing.

Rushmer gave a brief timeline of notification from the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the past week or so regarding things like mask wearing and social distancing, but added the district had to adopt a health plan to be in compliance with rules and to get pandemic relief money.

He said it appears unlikely districts will be required to mandate vaccinations, and the district currently leaves vaccination up to the students and parents. The CDC has shortened the recommended social distance from six feet to three feet, and there may be flexibility in that. And he said so far it appears that requiring masks would be a district-level decision, but that may still change depending on what the state and CDC do.

The bottom line: The district has not made any final decisions regarding masking or distancing — particularly in cafeteria settings, which may return to using round tables but restricting the number of students sitting at each. At the height of the pandemic, Dallas and other districts set up dining at individual desks or tables, all facing the same direction.

Superintendent Tom Duffy said the district is “unequivocally committed to have the most typical start to the school year possible.”

Duffy also updated the board on public response to state “Act 66,” signed June 30 by Gov. Tom Wolf, that permits students enrolled during the 2020-21 school year to repeat a grade this year even if the student met requirements to be promoted. The idea is to give students the chance to “make up for any lost educational opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the Department of Education website.

The law also lets special needs students who turned 21 during the 2020-21 school year to remain in school one more year. Ordinarily they are no longer eligible for a public education once they turn 21.

Duffy said that as of Monday only one family had requested information on the option. The law applies to all districts. The deadline to take advantage of the offer is July 15.

The board also approved a plan to introduce the LEAD program into grade 6. Rushmer explained the anti-drug program works with teachers and School Resource Officers to educate about and reduce substance abuse, bullying and violence. The program was brought to the district’s attention by Dallas Township Police, which provides SROs for the district.

And the board approved an addendum to the agreement with the police department that reduces the number of SRO officers in the district to one if schools are closed for two consecutive weeks. Duffy said the change was prompted by school closures during the pandemic. The addendum also changes district payment to the police from once a year to quarterly.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Dallas, PA
Government
Dallas, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cafeteria#Dallas Board#The Dallas School Board#District Operations#Cdc#School Resource Officers#Sro
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Wilkes-barre, PAPosted by
Times Leader

WB implementing ‘Block Captains’ program, seeks applicants

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown announced Tuesday that the city would be implementing a “Block Captains” program and is looking for applicants. Block Captain programs instituted in other cities have helped offset the negative impact of blight, littering and illegal dumping. Block Captains will be able to immediately report such issues to the city, and will also lead neighborhood cleanups.
Dallas, PAPosted by
Times Leader

West Side CTC discusses new teacher evaluation system

PRINGLE —The Monday meeting of the Joint operating Committee that runs the West Side Career and Technology Center began with Chief School Administrator Thomas Duffy handing out a 30-page overview of a new state teacher and administrator evaluation system going into effect this fall. Duffy, who is also Superintendent of...
HomelessPosted by
Times Leader

CDC expected to backpedal on some masking guidelines

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was expected to backpedal Tuesday on its masking guidelines and recommend that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging, a federal official said. The official...
HomelessPosted by
Times Leader

California to require vaccine or testing for state workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will require state employees and all health care workers to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or get tested weekly, tightening restrictions in an effort to slow rising coronavirus infections in the nation’s most populous state, mostly among the unvaccinated. The new rule will take...

Comments / 0

Community Policy