Dallas Board approves school plan for fall, many details still in the air

The Dallas School board gets an overview of the updated health plan for the start of the school year as the COVID-19 pandemic seems to decline.

DALLAS TWP. — The Dallas School Board approved a required health plan for opening school this fall, but District Operations Manager Jason Rushmer explained during a presentation at Monday’s meeting that many of the details remain up in the air as guidance from the government keeps changing.

Rushmer gave a brief timeline of notification from the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the past week or so regarding things like mask wearing and social distancing, but added the district had to adopt a health plan to be in compliance with rules and to get pandemic relief money.

He said it appears unlikely districts will be required to mandate vaccinations, and the district currently leaves vaccination up to the students and parents. The CDC has shortened the recommended social distance from six feet to three feet, and there may be flexibility in that. And he said so far it appears that requiring masks would be a district-level decision, but that may still change depending on what the state and CDC do.

The bottom line: The district has not made any final decisions regarding masking or distancing — particularly in cafeteria settings, which may return to using round tables but restricting the number of students sitting at each. At the height of the pandemic, Dallas and other districts set up dining at individual desks or tables, all facing the same direction.

Superintendent Tom Duffy said the district is “unequivocally committed to have the most typical start to the school year possible.”

Duffy also updated the board on public response to state “Act 66,” signed June 30 by Gov. Tom Wolf, that permits students enrolled during the 2020-21 school year to repeat a grade this year even if the student met requirements to be promoted. The idea is to give students the chance to “make up for any lost educational opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the Department of Education website.

The law also lets special needs students who turned 21 during the 2020-21 school year to remain in school one more year. Ordinarily they are no longer eligible for a public education once they turn 21.

Duffy said that as of Monday only one family had requested information on the option. The law applies to all districts. The deadline to take advantage of the offer is July 15.

The board also approved a plan to introduce the LEAD program into grade 6. Rushmer explained the anti-drug program works with teachers and School Resource Officers to educate about and reduce substance abuse, bullying and violence. The program was brought to the district’s attention by Dallas Township Police, which provides SROs for the district.

And the board approved an addendum to the agreement with the police department that reduces the number of SRO officers in the district to one if schools are closed for two consecutive weeks. Duffy said the change was prompted by school closures during the pandemic. The addendum also changes district payment to the police from once a year to quarterly.