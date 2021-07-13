Louisville mom of 4 shot and killed in Portland, remembered by parents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Chelsea Lynch was shot multiple times and killed on July 9; her 28th birthday.

Her death marked the 105th homicide of 2021 for Louisville. Each killer left a devastated family in their wake.

"I understand how they feel now," Chelsea's mother, Stephanie Sullivan said.

Stephanie's husband broke the news to her on Friday. After that, a call came from the coroner. Stephanie had to identify her daughter's body through photos of tattoos.

"One was of her daughter, her oldest daughter Cheyanne," she recalled.

Chelsea was a mother of four. Her kids ranged in age from 6 to 13-years-old. Each child is now living with their father.

Just like those children, Stephanie is left with nothing but photos and memories of conversations.

The grieving mother recalled a phone call, nearly a month ago, when Chelsea said she was done with drugs, going back to school, and ready to turn her life around.

"And she told me she said, 'no matter what we've been through or what we've done in the past, I love you mom,' and that's the last time I talked to her."

Chelsea lived near the intersection of Cleveland and 21st Street where she was shot, according to her mother. In 2020 alone, the Portland neighborhood saw 53 homicides.

Chelsea's stepfather, James Sullivan, called on the killer to come forward and turn themselves in. He also said LMPD has kept them in the loop as they investigate the homicide.

Right now, there are no suspects. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call LMPD's Anonymous Tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.

