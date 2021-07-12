Charles Reginald McMahon Obituary

Charles Reginald McMahon, of Waterford, Vt., died at home on July 10, 2021, surrounded by his family, just 10 days short of his 75th birthday. Born in New Milford, Conn., on July 20, 1946, he was the son of Dorothy Quincy Taylor McMahon and James Martin McMahon. Charlie graduated from New Milford High School in 1964, and was drafted into the U. S. Army in January of 1966. He served in the Arms Room and then as Supply Sergeant at Fort Carson, Colorado. Following an honorable discharge, he worked as an auto mechanic and owned and operated McMahon’s Auto Body in New Milford, followed by 18 years as a mechanic and crane specialist for Kimberly-Clark Corporation. After moving to Vermont in 1996, he worked for New England Electric Wire in Lisbon, N.H.