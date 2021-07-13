Cancel
Honolulu, HI

Transpac 51 Launches Tuesday from Long Beach with 41 Boats Racing to Hawai‘i

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long winter and spring that made planning even more difficult due to COVID-19 uncertainty, the fleet for this year’s Transpacific Yacht Race (aka, the Transpac) is now in their final day of preparation. This biennial ocean racing classic organized by the Transpacific YC is in its 51st edition. The 2,225 mile race starts at Point Fermin in Los Angeles and continues across the Pacific to Diamond Head in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

